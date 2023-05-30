Chautauqua County Government‘s Budget Director is retiring.

Kathleen Dennison will retire from her position effective June 2, 2023.

She first began her career with the County on July 7, 2011 as a Principal Account Clerk with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. She was later appointed as an Accounting Supervisor, a position she held for two years, before being appointed as Budget Director for the Chautauqua County Department of Finance on Feb. 1, 2017.

In her roles with the Sheriff’s Office, Dennison was responsible for budget preparation, grants administration, financial reporting, payroll processing for over 300 employees, and contract negotiations.

As Budget Director, Dennison assisted with the creation and completion of six county budgets. These budgets have grown the County’s fund balance to approximately $34.14 million in accordance with the County’s financial management plan. Dennison served on the Chautauqua County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) working group, and helped develop the County’s ARPA spending plan to fund 66 ARPA projects.

County Executive PJ Wendel and County Legislature Chairman Pierre Chagnon recognized Dennison for her service with a commendation at the May 24 legislature meeting.

Wendel has stablished a search committee to assist him with finding a replacement for Dennison.