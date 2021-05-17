County Health Department Holding Vaccination Clinic at MHA

The Chautauqua County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. this Wednesday at the Mental Health Association’s Jamestown location.

This is a walk-in clinic and no appointment is necessary. The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine will be administered to anyone aged 16 and older.

Everyone who gets vaccinated receives a coupon of their choice for McDonald’s french fries, sundae, or quarter-pounder.

With current outbreaks in Jamestown and Dunkirk, there will also be a free screening for hepatitis A. Those testing positive will be connected with treatment.

Free Narcan and Narcan training also will be available during the clinic.