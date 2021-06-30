County Health Department Issues Boil Water Notice for Brocton, Portland

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services has issued a boil water order for all water customers in the Village of Brocton and Town of Portland that reside west of Lake Erie State Park.

All water used for drinking and cooking should be boiled first or bottled water should be used.

Water pressure in several areas of Brocton and Portland are very low because of a water main leak that occurred Wednesday morning and it is anticipated that some customers will not have water service. Water District staff have located the source of the leak and are in the process of fixing the problem.

It is anticipated the boil water order will remain in effect until at least Saturday, July 3rd.

For more information, please contact the Village of Brocton at (716) 792-4160, the Town of Portland at (716) 792-9614 or the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services at (716) 753-4481.