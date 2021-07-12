County Health Department Strongly Recommends Hepatitis A Vaccine in Wake of Rising Infections

The Chautauqua County Health Department is strongly recommending that in the wake of rising Hepatitis A infections, everyone who has not completed their Hepatitis A vaccine series to do so as soon as possible.

County Health Department Epidemiologist Bree Agett said the county has seen a dramatic increase in Hepatitis A cases over the last nine months, “We typically see about one to two cases a year, but since October of 2020 we’ve had about 56 cases in Chautauqua County. And when we do see cases, they’re typically among people who have high risks and within high risk groups. But we’re starting to occasionally see some that are not in high risk groups.”

Agett said there was a food-related outbreak of Hepatitis A back in May, and that they fear it could happen again “And it’s concerning when there’s a restaurant worker or a grocery store worker, somebody who is frequently touching ready-to-eat foods. When somebody within those groups contracts Hepatitis A, there’s a great risk for potentially spreading that to the broader community.”

Agett said while the Hepatitis A vaccine has been included in the child immunization schedule since 2000, anyone over the age of 22 typically does not have this vaccine, “So we’re encouraging people to reach out to their provider to check their vaccination status against Hepatitis A. And if they haven’t been vaccinated and they enjoy going out to eat and eating foods from the grocery store there’s no really harm in getting that Hep A vaccine and adding that level of protection within our bodies.”

The Chautauqua County Health Department will be offering the Hepatitis A vaccine along with the COVID-19 vaccine at its community vaccination site at the Chautauqua Lake Bus Garage in Mayville from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays in July.