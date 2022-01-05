County Health Department Suspends Contact Tracing Due to Substantial Volume of New Case Reports

The Chautauqua County Health Department has announced its contact tracing team is unable to contact residents who have a positive COVID-19 test result due to the substantial volume of new case reports in recent days.

Public Health Director Christine Schuyler said in a release that the County Health Department and New York State contact tracing team has exceeded capacity.

She stated, “You no longer should expect to receive a call from us, nor do you need to call us. Please follow the general direction that we provide for isolation and quarantine and contact your healthcare provider for medical advice. If you are in need of isolation or quarantine documents, they are available on our website.”

The Health Department is adopting the CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, updated based on what is currently known about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Anyone, regardless of vaccination status, who receives a positive COVID-19 test result, either from a lab, pharmacy, medical office or an at-home test, is to self-isolate for 5 days and notify their household and close contacts.

Those who have no symptoms or their symptoms are lessening after 5 days can leave your house. You must continue to wear a well-fitting mask around others for 5 additional days. If your symptoms are not improving, or you have a fever, continue to stay home until fever resolves and symptoms improve. Contact your healthcare provider for medical advice.

Close contacts of someone who has tested positive may be asked to self-quarantine, especially if not fully vaccinated, monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, and seek a COVID-19 test three to five days after exposure, or sooner if symptoms develop. The most common COVID-19 symptoms include runny nose, congestion, sore throat, cough, fever or loss of taste or smell. However, COVID-19 can cause any viral/flu-like symptoms.

People who need a County-issued isolation or quarantine order for employment or school can print and complete an attestation form, located at chqgov.com/.

Chautauqua County residents can report a positive COVID-19 at-home test result at chqgov.com/.