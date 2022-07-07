County Health Dept Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for Ages 6 Months and Older

The Chautauqua County Health Department has announced COVID-19 vaccination clinics for all ages, including those age 6 months and older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna or Pfizer) for everyone 6 months and older. The CDC said the benefit of COVID-19 vaccines, like other vaccines, is that those vaccinated get protection without risking the potentially serious consequences of getting sick with COVID-19. Vaccinating children can also help relieve the strain on families by providing greater confidence in children participating in childcare, school, and other activities, as well as minimizing the spread of COVID-19 to older or immunocompromised loved ones.

The Chautauqua County Health Department clinics will offer Moderna vaccine for all age groups. Moderna is a two-shot series with the second dose occurring 4 weeks after the first dose.

The clinics will be held at Jamestown Community College’s Carnahan Building from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on July 13 and August 10; and at SUNY Fredonia’s Steele Hall from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on July 14 and August 11.

Pre-registration is required for the clinics. The registration link can be found here: https://bit.ly/CHQCOVIDVax. People may also register by calling 1-866-604-6789 between 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Parent or legal guardian consent is required for the vaccination of minors. If a parent or guardian is unable to accompany their child, they can designate another adult to consent on their behalf in writing, which must include the name and date of birth of the child, the name and signature of the parent or guardian, and the name of designee. Photo identification and masks will be required.

COVID-19 Vaccines are also available at the Health Department’s Mayville office by appointment, and parents may also contact their pediatrician, family health care provider, or pharmacist to inquire about the vaccine. A list of pharmacies that provide the vaccine to this population will be maintained on the County website, chqgov.com.