County Holding Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day September 17

Chautauqua County is holding a Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day this Saturday, September 17.

The County Department of Public Facilities Division of Solid Waste will hold the event from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the DPF building at 454 North Work Street in Falconer.

The event allows residents to dispose of hazardous chemicals free of charge. Accepted items include used antifreeze, fluorescent tube lights, flammable adhesives, flammable solvents, paint thinner, mineral spirits, deck cleaners, non-empty aerosol cans, flammable floor polish, herbicides, pesticides, chemistry sets and pool chemicals.

The event is for households only and not businesses. Additionally, the following materials will not be accepted: batteries, fire extinguishers, motor oil, other waste oils, caulk, drywall compound, electronics, prescription drugs, sharps, smoke detectors, latex and oil-based paint.

Sherwin-Williams will accept stains, shellacs, urethanes, latex and oil-based paint for recycling during regular business hours. These items will be accepted up to 5 gallons per person. For more information about the free paint recycling program, visit www.sherwin-williams.com/paintcare.

Residents participating in the Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day must complete a registration form listing the materials they are dropping off. Registration forms are available online at: https://chqgov.com/landfill/landfill and will also be available at the event.

For more information about the Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day and accepted materials, please contact TJ Pierce at piercet@chqgov.com or 716-661-8424.