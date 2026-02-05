WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

County Launches Program To Help Older Adults Maintain Home Heating Equipment

Dana Corwin, Director of the Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services; Bridgette Paoletta, NY Connects Coordinator; and Josh Freifeld of the Chautauqua Home Rehabilitation and Improvement Corporation announce the launch of the 2026 Warm & Well at Home initiative, a new program designed to help older adults maintain safe, reliable home heating and age safely in place across Chautauqua County

A new program to help older adults maintain their home heating equipment is now available in Chautauqua County

The Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services has announced the launch of the 2026 “Warm & Well at Homeinitiative, which focuses on preventative home maintenance, particularly annual cleaning and safety inspections of home heating equipment.

It is being offered in partnership with the Chautauqua Home Rehabilitation and Improvement Corporation (CHRIC), who will help older adults connect with trusted, vetted contractors and available funding to ensure heating systems are in good working order.

Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services Director Dana Corwin said that many older adults live on fixed or limited incomes, relying on Social Security, pensions, or savings. Rising costs for utilities, food, healthcare, and property taxes often leave little room for routine home maintenance. As a result, essential services like heating system inspections may be delayed or skipped, increasing safety risks and the likelihood of system failure during extreme weather.

Program eligibility requirements include:
*   Age: 60 years and older
*   Property: Owner-occupied primary residences only (no second homes or rentals)
*   Purpose: For older adults struggling to afford or manage essential home maintenance, including this one time  heating system cleaning and safety inspection.

The program is funded on a first-come, first-served basis, with goals to serve residents most in need. The Warm & Well at Home initiative is made possible through Unmet Needs funding from the New York State Office for the Aging and the Governor’s Office.

Residents interested in learning more or applying are encouraged to contact NY Connects through the Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services at 716-753-4582.

