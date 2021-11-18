County Legislature Approves ARP Projects, DPF Director Bentley Receives Commendation

The Chautauqua County Legislature approved a set of American Rescue Plan projects as well authorizing using $4.9 million in bonds for various capital projects.

Legislators approved a resolution that authorizes capital projects with the issuance of $4,986,000 dollars in bonds. The projects include $4,495,000 in heavy machinery and equipment purchases, $545,000 for various information technology improvements and upgrades, $128,000 in improvements to the Falconer Shop Fuel System, replacing and repointing the Public Facilities Administration building roof for a cost of $185,000, and replacing roofs at Jamestown Community College for $156,000.

A number of American Rescue Plan funded projects were also approved including the use of $250,000 to upgrade county trails. Another project for $640,000 puts in a new chiller that serves county owned properties in Mayville including the Court House, Gerace Office Building, Hall Clothier Building and the jail. That project involves purchasing indoor air quality units.

Additional resolutions approved using ARP funds include $88,000 for a new handguns project, $21-thousand for digitizing county records, and accepting $45,000 each for both the Dunkirk and Jamestown Airports.

Legislators approved a local law increasing management salary ranges by 3% except for positions with designated flat salaries.

And County Executive PJ Wendel and Legislature Chairman Pierre Chagnon issued a commendation recognizing Public Facilities Director Brad Bentley, who is resigning December 1st. Bentley announced at the Audit & Control Committee meeting that he is resigning at the request of the County Executive.

Wendel recognized Bentley for overseeing the largest department in the county as well as many projects, “Including Phase 4 landfill expansion project, the new branding and marketing of the county’s overland trails, establishing city fixed routes service for CARTS, securing funding and rebranding and modernizing the CARTS system, and securing funding for clean energy projects to add elective vehicles to the county’s fleet, and to convert the Jamestown Airport’s Oak Hill tunnel and the DPF Falconer Shop parking lot to LED lighting.”

Bentley said it was one of his greatest honors to serve as DPF director and gave special thanks to DPF workers, especially CARTS drivers, “During COVID, they stepped up to the plate for dialysis patients. They did their jobs despite knowing the risks that were out there for them. So my hats off to the CARTS drivers. They did a tremendous job.”

Bentley took the DPF Director position in August 2018. There was no comment on why he was asked to resign or his next plans.