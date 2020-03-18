County Legislature Clerk Announces New Precautionary Procedures for Upcoming Meetings

MAYVILLE – In order to ensure that social distancing is practiced in our County during this pandemic, the Chautauqua County Legislature is establishing precautionary procedures for all remaining March meetings.

One of the Governor’s executive orders this month allows a waiver of the open meetings law and provision for non-public meetings, conference call meetings, or webinar meetings (or other similar technology) as long as the public is able to listen to the proceedings, and as long as a transcript is produced.

For the Planning & Economic Development Committee meeting Wednesday March 18, 6 p.m. and the Audit & Control Committee meeting Thursday March 19, 8:35 a.m. the following guidelines will be followed:

The meetings will be live-streamed on Facebook, which can be accessed on the County Facebook page. Facebook.com/ChautauquaCountyGovernment/

Although committee meetings will remain open to the public within reduced capacity limits, the public is encouraged to avoid attending the meetings in person, and to follow the meetings on live stream. In lieu of making a statement in person, any and all comments to the committees that would be presented under privilege of the floor should be emailed prior to the meeting to the Clerk of the Legislature at TampioK @ co.chautauqua.ny.us. Emailed statements received by the Clerk shall be read during the privilege of the floor.

County staff needing to explain prefiled resolutions should submit their explanations by email prior to the meeting to the Clerk of the Legislature at TampioK@co.chautauqua.ny.us. In doing so, staff need not attend the

meeting in person but should be available for a telephone call from the meeting if questions arise that cannot be answered by the County Attorney or Budget Director.

meeting in person but should be available for a telephone call from the meeting if questions arise that cannot be answered by the County Attorney or Budget Director. Legislators assigned to the committees are encouraged to attend the meetings in person, if they are able. If unable, a teleconference of limited capacity will be established for their participation in the meeting. Pursuant to the Governor’s executive order, Legislators participating via teleconference shall be counted for purposes of obtaining a quorum and shall have full voting privileges.

For the Legislature meeting Wednesday March 25, 6:30 p.m. the following guidelines will be followed: