County Legislature Creates New Management Positions, Accepts $2M Lead Hazard Control Grant

The Chautauqua County Legislature approved creating two new management positions at its voting session.

Two local laws amended the Management Salary Plan to create a Deputy Director of Community Mental Hygiene Services and a Director of Environmental Health. They both have a salary range of $63,879 to $98,038.

The Director of Environmental Health would replace the current title of Associate Public Health Engineer.

The Legislature also approved accepting a $2 million grant for lead hazard control and healthy homes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

County Executive PJ Wendel said the Healthy Homes grant will be coupled with a $3 million HUD grant for lead hazard prevention, “Which was initiated in 2021 as well in partner with Chautauqua Opportunities will go a long way toward making our aging housing stock safer for raising families.”

The county will work with in tandem with the City of Jamestown’s CDBG and HOME programs over a three and a half-year period to address unsafe and unhealthy housing in Jamestown.