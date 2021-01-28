County Legislature Fails to Act on Appointment Democratic Election Commissioner

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Legislature did not act on the appointment of a Democratic election commissioner for the Board of Elections last night.

County lawmakers opted not to act on the recommendation from the County Democratic Committee’s Executive Committee to reappoint Norman Green as election commission. As a result, the full County Democratic Committee will have to meet and find a new recommendation to bring before the legislature.

In the meantime, Green will remain at his post until a new recommendation comes forward and is acted on by the legislature.

In October, the county democratic committee recommended Assistant Democratic Election Commission Luz Torres be appointed to replace the Green. However, the legislature pulled that recommendation from its October agenda after learning some members of the Democratic Party felt not all committee members were able to participate in the