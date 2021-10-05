WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

County Legislature Looking for People to Serve on Reapportionment Commission

The Chautauqua County Legislature is looking for people to serve on the county’s bi-partisan Reapportionment Commission.

Legislature Chairman Pierre Chagnon said the Commission will assist the County Legislature in evaluating the existing County legislative districts as a result of the population data provided by the 2020 Census.

The Commission will be charged with studying the 2020 Census population data with the assistance of County staff. Within three months the Commission will make recommendations, if necessary, in the form of a local law as to changes in the boundaries of County legislative districts to be effective at the end of the then terms of office of incumbent county legislators.

Individuals who may be interested in serving on this Commission are asked to email Legislature Clerk Kathy Tampio at tampiok@chqgov.com.

