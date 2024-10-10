County Mental Hygiene and Social Services Holding Public Hearings on Five-Year Plan

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services will hold public hearings on Friday, October 11 as part of the development of the Chautauqua County Child and Family Services five-year county plan.

The public is invited to participate in these meetings to learn about the services available in the district and provide feedback on the delivery and provision of these services.

The public hearings will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. tomorrow at Jamestown Community College’s North County Training Center in Dunkirk and from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at Jamestown Community College’s Carnahan Theater in Jamestown.

These hearings will specifically address the components of the plan concerning child protective services, adult services, and family and children’s services.

One of the key goals of the public hearing is to inform the community about the services available and how to access them. This is also an opportunity for community members to raise issues and suggest improvements to service delivery. All valid comments and issues raised during the hearing will be incorporated into the planning process.

The plan will remain a draft until after the public hearing, ensuring that public input is considered before finalization.

For more information, contact kimballn@chqgov.com or call 716-753-4117.