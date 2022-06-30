County Mental Hygiene Awarded $150,000 to Support Mental Health in Area Schools

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene was recently awarded $150,000 to support eligible Chautauqua County schools with their students’ mental health needs.

Administered by the Office of Mental Health and developed in consultation with the New York State Education Department, the grant funds will be available between July 1 and December 31, 2022.

According to the OMH website, funds are to improve access to mental health resources; support students who have experienced stress, anxiety, and/or trauma; and support the adults surrounding them.

Under the direction of the County Department of Mental Hygiene, the Tapestry system of care will use the funds to expand existing efforts through community and staff training, faculty in-service days, in-school health and wellness events, placement of school-based mental health clinicians and therapeutic resources.