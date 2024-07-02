County Now Accepting Applications For Bed Tax Grants

Chautauqua County’s 2025 Bed Tax Grant Program is now accepting applications.

Municipalities, for-profit, and nonprofit partners can apply for funding now until October 1, 2024.

The Tourism Product Development Grant Program is funded through the County’s Occupancy Tax Program, often referred to as the “bed tax.” Bed tax funds are collected from hotels and other lodging facilities within the County. Three-fifths of the revenue generated from this tax, which amounts to 60 cents from every dollar, is earmarked to bolster tourism through enhanced marketing efforts, new and improved events, and by enhancing attractions and promoting placemaking within the County.

A portion of this is used for a competitive grant program, with awards up to $20,000, requiring a 1:1 match. Tourism Development Grants are awarded yearly based on a thorough project review and ranking process.

Projects and initiatives eligible for funding should contribute to promoting Chautauqua County as a desirable destination, aiming to increase visitor awareness and encourage repeat visits and overnight stays.

In past years, awards have been granted for a variety of projects, including turning a horse barn into an event and music venue, installing a kayak launch at Cassadaga Lake, supporting a national figure skating competition, festivals, shows and much more.

All applications and supporting documents must be submitted online through the Planning & Development website: https://planningchautauqua.com/economic-development/tourism-grants-3-bed-tax/. Hard copies of the application will not be accepted.

For more information, contact Special Projects Coordinator Stephanie Nick at: 716-661-8214 or nicks@chqgov.com.