County Officials Mourn The Passing Of Larry Barmore

Chautauqua County Government officials are mourning the passing of former Chautauqua County Clerk Larry Barmore.

Barmore died January 3 at the age of 74, surrounded by family.

County Executive PJ Wendel said, “Larry Barmore was the definition of a public servant. He cared deeply about Chautauqua County, its people, and its history. Whether serving as a legislator, county clerk, business owner, or community volunteer, Larry always led with humility, kindness, and an unwavering sense of responsibility. His impact will be felt for generations, and he will be greatly missed.”

Before entering public office, Barmore was a successful local business owner and later continued his entrepreneurial work alongside his family while serving the county. As County Clerk, he was widely respected for his accessibility, professionalism, and dedication to improving services for residents. He chose not to seek reelection, paving the way for an orderly transition within the office.

Newly elected Chautauqua County Clerk Greg Carlson said, “Larry was one of the first people I met when I was hired by the county almost ten years ago, and he was a great mentor to me as a newly hired department head. The New York State Association of County Clerk’s shared condolences and fond memories with my office when they learned of the news.”

Beyond county government, Barmore was a passionate advocate for local history and preservation. He authored multiple books on the history of Sinclairville, led the Sinclairville History Fair for more than two decades, and provided long-standing leadership as president of the Valley Historical Society. He was also an active member of the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. His dedication to preserving community heritage and strengthening local institutions earned him widespread respect, including the designation of “Larry Barmore Day” in Sinclairville in September 2024.

In honor of Larry Barmore’s lifetime of public service and dedication to Chautauqua County, flags at all Chautauqua County Government facilities will be flown at half-staff.