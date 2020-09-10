County Reports 12 New Cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, Nine Involve Students from SUNY Fredonia

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday. Of those 12 cases, nine involve students at SUNY Fredonia.

The total number of active cases in the count is up to 122. That’s eight more active cases than what was reported for Tuesday.

There’s also a total of 497 cases are under quarantine/isolation orders by the Public Health Director and being monitored. That is 16 fewer cases than reported on Tuesday. Not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19 but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors.

In addition, 242 people in the county are under domestic traveler quarantine. Two people hospitalized in Chautauqua County as of Monday have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic in Mid March, there’s been a total of 534 confirmed cases, with 402 of them listed as recovered. There’s also been 10 deaths.