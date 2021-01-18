County Reports 122 New COVID Cases for Thursday, Jan. 15

MAYVILLE – With Monday being a national holiday, the Chautauqua County Department of Health won’t be releasing an updated COVID-19 report until Tuesday afternoon.

The most recent report from health officials came last Friday afternoon, when the health department reported 122 New Cases of COVID-19 for Thursday.

The COVID-19 dashboard also reported 731 active cases for Thursday, 10 more than what was reported for Wednesday. In addition, there were 42 hospitalizations, the same number that what was reported for the previous day. The 7-day test positivity rate for Thursday was at 12.5%, .08% higher than Wednesday’s rate.

As of Wednesday, There’s been a total of 5,424 COVID-19 cases in the county since last March, with 4,646 of them listed as recovered. There’s also been 47 deaths since the start of the pandemic.