County Reports 39 New COVID-19 Cases, 21st Death for Monday, Dec. 7

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department is reporting another COVID-19-related death in the county. In addition, there were 39 New Cases of COVID-19 reported in the County for Monday, Dec. 7.

According to the Chautauqua County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated early Tuesday afternoon, the fatality involved an individual in their 50s. No other information was provided.

The total number of known active cases as of Monday was 320, six lower than what had been reported for Sunday. There were also 18 people hospitalized in the county who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 – one higher than the previous day. And the 7-day Average Positive rate for the entire county was 5.6% – up three-tenths of a percent from Sunday.

Of the 39 new cases from Monday, 13 were out of Jamestown and six were out of Lakewood.

As of Monday, there’s been a total of 2,075 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 1,734 of them now listed as recovered. There’s also now been 21 deaths, according to the health department.

Meanwhile in Cattaraugus County, health officials there report 451 active COVID cases and 23 hospitalizations where a person has tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, there’s been 32 deaths. The average positivity rate is 7.1 percent.