County Reports 40th COVID Death, 62 New Cases for Wednesday, Jan. 6

MAYVILLE – One additional COVID-19 related death was reported for Chautauqua County for Wednesday. In addition, there were 62 new cases of COVID-19 reported.

That’s according to the Chautauqua County Department of Health, which reported on its COVID-19 dashboard Thursday that the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county is now at 40. The latest death involved an individual in their 80s.

The total number of active cases in the county as of Wednesday was 645, six fewer than the 651 that was reported for Tuesday. In addition, there were 43 hospitalizations reported, six fewer than what had been reported the day earlier. The 7-day test positivity rate was at 12.4%, an increase of 0.2% over Tuesday’s rate.

According to the county health department, there’s been a total of 4,371 COVID-19 cases in the county since March, with 3,686 of them listed as recovered. There’s also been 40 deaths.