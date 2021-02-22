County Reports One New Death, 23 New Cases for Thursday, Feb. 18

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County Health officials will be releasing their updated COVID-19 numbers later today, covering the past three days from Friday through Sunday.

In the meantime,the county reported one new COVID-19 death and 23 new cases for Thursday. The county also reported 179 known active cases, a drop of seven from Wednesday. There were also 9 hospitalizations reported for Thursday, the same total as Wednesday. And the 7-day test positivity rate was at 2.2%, 0.4% increase over Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been nearly 7400 total cases of COVID-19 in the county, with nearly 7100 now listed as recovered. There’s also been 136 confirmed Deaths.