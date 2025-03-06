County Residents Can Now Pay Delinquent Taxes Online

Chautauqua County residents can now pay delinquent property taxes online.

The County’s Real Property Tax Division has launched an online payment system, available through the County’s Real Property Tax website under the Property Tax Lookup section. This new system is designed to offer taxpayers a seamless, secure, and accessible way to manage their delinquent tax obligations.

The system is live now and allows taxpayers to search for parcels with delinquent tax liabilities and make payments using credit/debit cards or ACH transfers. While the bank does charge a transaction fee, users are notified of the fee amount before completing their payment. Once a payment is made, taxpayers can receive a receipt via email, text message, or both for their records.

County officials said the online payment system is highly secure and available for all delinquent property tax payments, except for those associated with properties in bankruptcy.

For those who need assistance navigating the online payment portal, the Real Property Tax Division staff is available by phone to guide users through the process.

At this time, the online payment system is exclusively for delinquent taxes.

To access the new online payment system, visit chqgov.com.

For additional information or assistance, contact the Chautauqua County Real Property Tax Division at (716) 753-4221.