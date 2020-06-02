County Sees Noticeable Decline in Active COVID-19 Cases During Past Week, Total Cases In South County Up 67%

MAYVILLE – After seeing a noticeable climb in COVID-19 cases the previous week, the rate of new confirmed cases during this past week in Chautauqua County is noticeably lower. More importantly, the number of confirmed active cases in the county also saw a significant drop during the past week. Meanwhile, the largest growth in new cases came out of the South County.

SLOWER GROWTH IN NEW CASES, BUT NOTICEABLE SPIKE IN SOUTH COUNTY

According to information released by the Chautauqua County Department of Health, between Monday, May 25 and Monday, June 1 there were 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the county. That brings the new overall total to 87 since the pandemic began. That equals a 16% rate of increase during the past seven days, significantly lower than the 40% increase reported between May 18 and May 25.

County health officials have said they would not disclose the case number for specific communities and instead or listing cases according to the four Fire Battalions in the county (see above map). Of the 12 new cases during the past week, eight of them came out of Fire Battalion 3 (which includes the city of Jamestown) – an increase of 67%. Only one new case came out of Fire Battalion 1 (which includes the city of Dunkirk and village of Fredonia). There was also three new cases coming out of Fire Battalion 4 (which includes Falconer and Bemus Point, among other communities). No new cases were reported out of Fire Battalion 2 (which includes Chautauqua, Mayville and Westfield).

TOTAL ACTIVE CASES DOWN BY 35%

When it comes to active cases, there were 18 reported for June 1. That’s 10 fewer active cases than what had been reported a week earlier – down 35%. The number of COVID-19 cases that are also in the hospital is also down from four last week to two this week. Meanwhile, the number of recovered cases increased by 51%, going from 43 on May 25 to 65 on June 1.

MORE PEOPLE TESTED, FEWER RESULTS COMING BACK POSITIVE

The percentage of test results that have also come back positive is also going down. On May 25, 2.9% of the 2,552 test results that had been administered within the county came back as positive. On June 1, the total test tally was up to 3,297, with just 2.6% of all results coming back positive.

QUARANTINE /ISOLATION ON THE RISE

Despite a noticeable decline in active cases and a smaller percentage of growth in total confirmed cases during the past week, the total number of individuals in quarantine and isolation did see a significant increase. On May 25, the total quarantine/isolation total was 167. On June 1, there were 263 residents in quarantine/isolation. That’s an increase of 57%. Not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19 but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors.

The county hasn’t seen a death caused by COVID-19 in over four weeks and total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county since the pandemic began remains at four.