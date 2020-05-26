County Sees 40% Increase in Coronavirus Cases During Past Week, Four Currently Hospitalized

MAYVILLE – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chautauqua County increased by over 40% during the past week and the number of active cases has doubled.

According to information released by the county health department, there were a total of 75 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county as of Monday, with 28 of them being active and 43 recovered cases. Of the current 28 active cases, four of them involve a hospitalization.

Despite the increased numbers, the county hasn’t seen a death caused by COVID-19 in over three weeks. The total number of deaths in the county since the pandemic began is four.

A total of 22 additional confirmed cases were reported in the one-week span between Monday, May 18 and Monday, May 25. That includes 10 new cases being reported on Friday, just before the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

The number of active cases also doubled during the past week, going from 14 on May 18 to 28 on Memorial Day.

The majority of cases continues to come out of the north county area – with 47 total. In the south county, which includes Jamestown, there’s been a total of 14 confirmed cases.

Health Commissioner Christine Schuyler on Friday said COVID-19 has been identified in every part of Chautauqua County – adding that persons, with or without symptoms, and of any age, gender, race or religion, could be infected and spread the virus. She reminded the public to Please wash your hands, cover your face, and respect six feet of space.

County executive PJ Wendel also said if people don’t follow the guidelines, Western New York and Chautauqua County might slide back to being on pause instead of continuing to reopen through each of the four phases.

Meanwhile, testing during the past week saw a 36% increase. Total tests on Monday were 2,552 (2,477 negatives tests along with the 75 positive). That’s 672 more tests than what was recorded a week earlier (1,880).

Put another way, from March 1 to May 18, for every 34.5 tests administered by the county, one came back positive for COVID-19. From May 18 to May 25, for every 30.5 tests administered between May 18 and May 25, one came back positive.