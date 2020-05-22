WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

County Sees Three New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, Including Two New Pediatric Cases

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County saw three new cases of COVID-19 reported for Thursday, including two more pediatric cases. The third new case involved a female in her 30s.

The new cases brings the total case count in the county to 60, with 19 of them remaining active. None of them involve a person who has been hospitalized.  Health officials also say 37 people have recovered and there’s also been four deaths.

There is a total of 209 cases under quarantine/isolation orders. Not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19 but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors.

Meanwhile, Governor Cuomo announced Thursday that there were 2,088 additional cases of novel coronavirus as of Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 356,458 confirmed cases – though many have since recovered. There’s also been over 28,600 deaths.

