County Sheriff’s Office Announces Results of Memorial Day Crackdown

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported a total of 117 vehicles were stopped, arrests made, or summonses issued during the STOP-DWI Memorial Day campaign.

The crackdown began Friday, May 28th and continued through Tuesday, June 1st. This event is funded by a 2020-2021 grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, and is part of a national High Visibility Engagement Campaign effort.

County Sheriff Jim Quattrone said, “Removing intoxicated drivers from Chautauqua County roadways is one of our top priorities. If you choose to drink, don’t drive. Impaired drivers not only put themselves in danger, they threaten everyone who shares the road with them.”