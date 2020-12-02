County Sheriff’s Office Reports 26 Jail Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says it is working closely with the County Health Department to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the Chautauqua County Jail where more than half of the inmates have tested positive.

Four inmates with symptoms of COVID-19 tested positive Tuesday morning, prompting both the jail and Health Department staff to conduct testing of all inmates in the jail’s housing unit. Several correctional officers were also tested.

Out of 48 inmates tested in the jail housing unit, 26 resulted positive and out of 7 corrections staff tested, 1 resulted positive.

Inmates in the unit who tested positive have been isolated; those who tested negative have been quarantined. The Health Department has also appropriately isolated correctional staff who tested positive. Because of concern for spread of the virus in a congregate setting, facility-wide testing will be conducted Wednesday.

The listed emergency contact for any inmate who has a confirmed positive test will be contacted by Sheriff’s Office staff.