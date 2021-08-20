WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

County Sheriff’s Trying to Find Missing Westfield Girl

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services are attempting to locate a missing 13 year old girl from Westfield.

Gracie Vanlandingham was last seen Wednesday at about 6:00pm in Jamestown. Gracie was last seen wearing white jeans with holes in them, white sandals, and possibly carrying a back pack. She is described as a white female, light brown hair, 5-foot-5-inches tall.

Gracie is believed to still be in the Jamestown area and is not believed to be in imminent danger. Anyone with information about Gracie’s location can call the Sheriff’s Office at 716-753-2131 or dial 911.

