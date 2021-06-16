COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted in NYS with 70% Adults Receiving 1st Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 restrictions have lifted in New York State as Governor Cuomo announces that 70% of adults have received their first dose of the vaccine for the virus.

The State’s health guidance and New York Forward industry specific guidelines are now optional for retail, food services, offices, gyms and fitness centers, amusement and family entertainment, hair salons, barber shops and personal care services, among other commercial settings.

Consistent with the State’s implementation of the recent CDC guidance, masks are still required for unvaccinated individuals. Also, the State’s health guidelines continue to be in effect for large-scale indoor event venues, pre-K to grade 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and health care settings per CDC guidelines.

The State’s COVID restrictions remain in effect for large-scale indoor event venues—now defined as indoor venues that hold more than 5,000 attendees.

With the removal of the State’s minimum standard for reopening, businesses are free to choose to lift all or some restrictions, continue to adhere to the State’s archived guidance, or implement other health precautions for their employees and patrons. Businesses are also authorized to require masks and six feet of social distancing for employees and patrons within their establishments, regardless of vaccination status. Any mask requirements that businesses choose to implement must adhere to applicable federal and state laws and regulations, such as the Americans with Disabilities Act.