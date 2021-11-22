COVID-19 Testing Requirements Easing Nov. 30th for US-Canadian Border Crossing

Beginning November 30th, people crossing the U.S.-Canadian border will have less stringent COVID-19 testing requirements.

The requirements were eased following a meeting between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Under Canada’s policy, vaccinated travelers crossing the border to enter Canada had to present a negative pre-arrival molecular coronavirus test no more than 72 hours before their arrival at the border. Schumer said Canada will first lift the testing requirements for Canadians entering the U.S. and then begin work on easing the overly expensive and cumbersome pre-arrival molecular coronavirus test for vaccinated New Yorkers and Americans traveling to Canada.

Schumer said the currently required molecular coronavirus test is expensive and can cost between $100-$300 for individuals looking to travel over the border. In addition, Schumer said that these tests are often not easily accessible, with some having to drive hours out of their way to get an accepted test just to travel.