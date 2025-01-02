Schumer Praises Canada’s End To ‘Flagpoling’

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is praising the Canadian government’s decision to eliminate the practice of “flagpoling.”

In a statement to media, Schumer said, “I’m grateful for the Canadian government’s decision to once and for all eliminate the ‘flagpoling’ loophole that led to long wait times at busy border crossings. Soon, people will have to apply online to extend their stays in Canada instead of ‘flagpoling’ to obtain same-day services, easing the burden on our CBP officers and reducing the crossing backlogs this practice created. This decision will promote tourism and boost both our economies by decreasing the waiting time to cross the border that this loophole created at our border.”

Schumer explained the ‘flagpoling’ loophole currently enables foreign nationals living in Canada to cross the border in and out of Canada and get permits and visas processed faster than if they submit their materials to immigration offices in the Canadian Interior. It is referred to as flagpoling because those Canadians who require visas or work permits and are already in Canada must simply go to a port of entry and travel ‘around the flagpole’ before presenting themselves at the border. Schumer said because visa or permit applications can be processed within days at the border, versus 6-9 months, or more if submitted online or by mail, there has been an increase in the number of people who flagpole.