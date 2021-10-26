COVID-19 Vaccination, Booster Clinics Added This Week

The Chautauqua County Health Department has announced COVID-19 vaccination clinics that will be held this week. Vaccines and booster doses will be available as long as supplies last at no cost to participants.

Participants must bring proper identification to the clinic including vaccine cards and wear a mask.

Clinics will be held tonight at the Chautauqua Lake Central School Bus Garage in Mayville from 4:30 to 6:30pm. Pre-registration is recommended, but no appointment is needed.

There also will be a clinic from 9am to 1pm on Thursday, October 28th at the Physical Education Building at Jamestown Community College. No appointment is needed for that clinic.

The CDC has issued recommendations for a single booster dose for those individuals who previously received a primary dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at least two months after the administration of the first dose.

The booster dose should be given using the same vaccine manufacturer that the person received for the primary series. If the same product used for the primary series is no longer available, or a different COVID-19 vaccine is desired, any FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine can be used for the booster dose, according to FDA and CDC guidance.

The FDA and CDC continue to recommend a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for people with immunocompromising conditions.

Residents who have questions about their individual health and whether a vaccine is recommended for them, specifically, may reach out to their healthcare providers in advance of clinic registration.

Emergency use authorization is expected for children ages 5-11 in the coming weeks, with the FDA’s review beginning today and the CDC’s review to follow.

To pre-register for clinics, visit: https://chqgov.com/public-health/covid-19-vaccination-clinics