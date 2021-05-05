COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to be Held at Love Elementary Thursday

The Chautauqua County Health Department is holding a community vaccination clinic at Love Elementary School this Thursday. The clinic is for anyone 18 years of age and older and will be able to accommodate walk-in’s. It takes place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said there will be Spanish translators on hand at the clinic. JPS, the County, United Way of Southern Chautauqua County, G-Health Enterprises and local Hispanic pastors had all collaborated to create videos to reach the Spanish-speaking population in Chautauqua County.

To view the videos, visit jpsny.org/vaccine.

For those wishing to register for the clinic ahead of time, you can call 1-866-604-6789.