COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at SUNY Fredonia’s Steele Hall Scheduled for Wednesday

The Chautauqua County Health Department has announced new COVID-19 vaccination clinics that will be held through October 2021. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at all clinics as long as supplies last. Vaccines will be provided at no cost to participants. Participants must bring proper identification to the clinic and wear a mask.

A clinic will be held from 12:30 to 4:30pm, Wednesday, September 15th at SUNY Fredonia‘s Steele Hall in Fredonia. This clinic will be held inside Steele Hall. No appointment is needed, but pre-registration is available.

Clinics will be held on Tuesdays at the Chautauqua Lake Central School Bus Garage in Mayville from 4:30 to 6:30pm. This drive-thru clinic does not require an appointment but, again, pre-registration is available.

Additional clinics will be added to the Chautauqua County Health Department website as they are planned.

First, second, and third doses will be provided to any eligible persons at the time of the clinic. Pfizer is available to anyone ages 12 and up; Moderna is available to anyone ages 18 and up; Johnson & Johnson is available to anyone 18 and up.

At this time, third dose boosters may be given to certain immunocompromised individuals. Currently, the CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose.

It is expected that third doses of mRNA vaccines will be made more widely available in the coming weeks. The Chautauqua County Health Department is currently planning for this expected change.

The vaccine also is available at many pharmacies throughout the County, as well as several medical providers.