COVID, Flu, and RSV Cases on the Rise in New York State

The New York State Department of Health is warning that COVID-19, Seasonal Flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases are rising in the state.

Health officials say as respiratory virus infections spread this fall and are expected to continue through the winter, they’re urging people to take steps to help stop the spread.

Earlier this fall, the State Department of Health (DOH) issued a Health Advisory Notice regarding respiratory illnesses to hospitals, local health departments, and other medical facilities. While not specific to any one virus, the notice highlighted increased hospitalizations from these types of illnesses and provides federal resources.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “Our best shot at protecting ourselves and fellow New Yorkers from respiratory illnesses continues to be getting vaccinated, staying up to date on boosters, and practicing good hygiene.”

The flu vaccine is available to anyone 6 months or older, and is strongly recommended for people with chronic diseases, young children, and individuals who are pregnant – all of whom have a higher risk of developing serious complications from influenza.

Health officials say the best defense against respiratory viruses is to receive the seasonal flu and COVID vaccines, stay up to date on COVID-19 boosters, practice social distancing, wear masks in crowded settings, and use proper hygiene, including frequent hand washing.

The Department of Health is monitoring regional hospital capacity and engaging hospital and health care systems that may be seeing larger than normal patient volumes in their emergency departments and inpatient units. If you are sick and exhibiting symptoms of a respiratory virus, consult your primary care provider.