Crown Street Roasting Changing Owners

New owners will soon be taking over Crown Street Roasting in downtown Jamestown.

After six years of ownership, Michael and Sarah Bigney are selling the business to Nick and Mikayla Certo.

Sarah Bigney said they are moving to Florida because they felt ready for something else, “Definitely some sunshine and warm weather. And we have Nick, who has been working with us for four and half or five and half of the years we’ve been in business. And he was interested in owning it and doing more, so just the perfect opportunity came up, and to be able to raise him up to take it on. He and his wife are super excited and invested in what happens in downtown Jamestown, so it’s a win win all around.”

Nick Certo said he has no changes planned for the menu or the coffee, “I’ve been learning the roasting now for the last several months. Michael has taught me everything from the beginning from where we get the beans and just the whole process to the point now when it’s time to roast, I’ve been roasting everything for a while.”

The Bigney’s will be transitioning the ownership over to the Certo’s sometime in the next week or so.