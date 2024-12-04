Cucumbers Recalled Due To Salmonella Concerns

A recall of cucumbers has been issued due to possible salmonella contamination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said all sizes of SunFed whole fresh American cucumbers have been recalled.

Almost 70 cases of salmonella connected to the cucumbers have been reported across 19 states, including one in New York, resulting in 18 hospitalizations and no deaths.

The affected cucumbers were shipped to U.S. customers in 26 states including New York and Pennsylvania.

The CDC said all sizes of SunFed Produce, LLC’s whole fresh American cucumbers packaged in bulk cardboard containers for retail or food service grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico have been recalled.

The affected cucumbers, which were sold between October 12, 2024 and November 26, 2024, are labeled with a “SunFed” label or are in a generic white box or black plastic crate with a sticker that provides the grower’s name — “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.” A sticker showing “SunFed Mexico” may also be present on the recalled product.

If you purchased the recalled cucumber:

Do not eat any recalled cucumbers.

Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Look for a sticker that shows “SunFed Mexico” as the place where cucumbers were grown.

If you bought whole fresh American cucumbers during October 12 and November 26 and can’t tell where they are from throw them away.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled cucumbers.

Use hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

If you’d like additional information about the recall, you can call SunFed’s recall hotline at 888-542-5849 Monday-Friday between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. MST.