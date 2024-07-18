WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Culvert Work To Help Protect UPMC Chautauqua Neighborhood

Water Street (Google Maps)

Culvert work in the City of Jamestown will help protect the neighborhood near UPMC Chautauqua Hospital.

The City was awarded $1.5 million as part of the 2024 Bridge NY Awards for the Minnow Brook Culvert Rehabilitation project.

The project focuses on replacing a rusted, perforated, and high-maintenance culvert. The city said this infrastructure is crucial for maintaining access to a heavily traveled city street and the UPMC Chautauqua Hospital.

City officials said should the culvert fail, it would significantly affect access to UPMC Chautauqua, Western NY Urology, and other facilities on Water Street, potentially leading to flooding, water damage to nearby facilities and homes, infrastructure disruptions, and compromised traffic flow, posing safety risks to the community.

