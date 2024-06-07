Cummins’ Annual Recycle Day is June 8

Cummins‘ Annual Recycle Day takes place the Saturday, June 8.

People may bring items between 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to the Jamestown Engine Plant by entering the employee driveway at 4720 Baker Street.

Batteries, electronic devices, used motor oil, and fluorescent bulbs will be accepted. There is a limit of eight tires for disposal. Confidential record destruction will be offered as well with a limit of four banker boxes.

No paints or other chemicals will be accepted.