Cummins Celebrates Production of 2.5 Millionth Engine at Jamestown Plant

Officials and employees celebrated the production of the 2.5 millionth engine at the Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant Monday.

Plant Manager Anna Dibble said the site in Busti was started in 1974 as a components manufacturing plant and began producing engines in 1976.

She said by the year 2000, the plant had produced its 500,000 engine, “Two years later, Cummins decided to move the 15-liter engine production to this plant and it was a dramatic turning point for us. In less than 25 years, this plant has now built more than 2 million engines including the 11, 12, and 15-liter diesel engines and the 12-liter natural gas engine; in addition to millions of engine components.”

Dibble said Cummins already has its sights on the next generation of engines with a new 15 liter natural gas and hydrogen engine, “Cummins has announced a plan to fund over $450 million in the next several years to secure our future here in Western New York and for our 1,480 employees. This space that you’re sitting in right now is just one example of the investments coming to JEP. So, please come back next summer when we celebrate this plant’s 50th anniversary and you will see this whole area filled with machinery and equipment.”

Dibble said they’re not exactly sure of the road path to a zero carbon environment, “We think there’s going to be some messiness in the middle, but certainly understanding that there’s a pathway forward and that we have products that will meet any customer’s challenges when they are ready is really exciting for us.”

Cummins production of the industry’s first fuel-agnostic internal combustion engine platform will be made at the Jamestown Engine Plant.