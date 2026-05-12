Cummins Employees Raise $332,000 For Regional Non-Profits

The employees of the Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant and the Cummins company through a corporate match have generated more than $332,000 for regional non-profits.

Each year at Cummins JEP, employees choose charitable organizations they wish to support through their annual giving campaign. The generosity of these Cummins JEP employees results in significant contributions to nonprofits across Chautauqua County, Cattaraugus County, Allegany County and Warren County, Pa.

In addition to employee-chosen charities, Cummins provides a corporate matching gift which goes to benefit United Way of Chautauqua County, United Way of Cattaraugus & Allegany Counties, and the United Fund of Warren County. The result of those donations and the corporate match this year totaled $332,067.66.