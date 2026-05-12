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Cummins Employees Raise $332,000 For Regional Non-Profits

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Pictured from left to right are: Chris VanSickle, Cummins JEP Jamestown Annual Giving Campaign (JAGC) 2026 Leader; Nick Dean, United Way of Chautauqua County Communications & Marketing Manager; Susan McAuley, United Way of Cattaraugus & Allegany Counties Executive Director; Savanna Casey, who represents two of the many organizations receiving funds from the United Fund of Warren County — the Children’s Advocacy Center and Salvation Army in Warren, Pa.; Lacey Hanson, United Fund of Warren County Executive Director; Amy Rohler, United Way of Chautauqua County Executive Director; and Jen Lundmark, Cummins JEP Community Relations Coordinator.

The employees of the Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant and the Cummins company through a corporate match have generated more than $332,000 for regional non-profits.

Each year at Cummins JEP, employees choose charitable organizations they wish to support through their annual giving campaign. The generosity of these Cummins JEP employees results in significant contributions to nonprofits across Chautauqua County, Cattaraugus County, Allegany County and Warren County, Pa.

In addition to employee-chosen charities, Cummins provides a corporate matching gift which goes to benefit United Way of Chautauqua County, United Way of Cattaraugus & Allegany Counties, and the United Fund of Warren County. The result of those donations and the corporate match this year totaled $332,067.66.

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