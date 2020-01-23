Cuomo Recommends Closing Additional State Prisons in 2020

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is recommending a proposal that would give him the ability to close state prisons on a faster timeline.

According to the Albany Times-Union, the measure is included in Cuomo’s budget proposal, which was rolled out Tuesday. The proposal would allow the governor to close state prisons if he gives at least a 90-day notice to legislative leaders.

Current law requires the head of New York’s prison agency to give a year’s notice before closing a correctional facility, according to a memorandum in support of the proposal. It says that the state’s prison population has fallen by thousands since late 1999 and that more than a dozen facilities have closed since the early 2010s.

