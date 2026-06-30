Dangerous Heat, Humidity To Affect WNY With Heat Indices Over 100 Degrees Fahrenheit

Dangerous heat and humidity will affect the Chautauqua County region as well as most of the Eastern half of the United States this week.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo is predicting that temperatures will reach and exceed 90 degrees with heat indexes above 100 degrees in some areas, including Jamestown.

The Weather Service said when heat is this severe it can affect anyone without proper cooling or hydration. Little relief is expected at night, since high humidity will prevent temperatures from cooling much.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can cause illnesses like heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and the most serious type, heat stroke. The National Weather Service’s statistics point to heat being the deadliest type of weather in the US, with a higher annual average death toll than tornadoes, hurricanes and lightning combined.

The New York State Department of Health offers these tips to prepare for extreme heat:

Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, but avoid alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks.

Take regular breaks when working or playing outdoors and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day (between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.).

Plan ahead for heat waves or when indoor temperatures pose a risk of heat-related illness, especially if you are an older adult or family caregiver.

Make sure that you can open your windows and/or that your air conditioner is working properly.

Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to a shopping mall/store or a public library. Even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat. Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, they may not prevent heat-related illness. Using a fan, in combination with a cool mist from a spray bottle or damp wash cloth, or after taking a cool shower or bath, is a very effective way for the body to be cooled. Use your stove and oven less to maintain a cooler temperature in your home. If you do not have access to air conditioners at home, you may want to use fans during the middle of the day on upper levels to vent hot air out. To find a cooling center near you, visit https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/20d9c0eb3f1544ac8697073311cdbd95/page/Cooling-Centers

Schedule outdoor activities carefully. Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover. If you must work during extreme heat, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.

Pace yourself. Cut down on exercise during the heat. If exertion in the heat makes your heart pound and leaves you gasping for breath, STOP all activity. Get into a cool area or into the shade, and rest, especially if you become lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint.

Wear sunscreen. Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated. If you must go outdoors, protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and by putting on sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out. Continue to reapply it according to the package directions.

Do not leave children or pets in cars. Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with a window cracked open. While anyone left in a parked car is at risk, children are especially at risk of getting a heat stroke or dying.

Talk to your doctor or pharmacist to learn more about medications that might make you sensitive to the sun or heat.

For more information about dealing with extreme heat, including resources available in New York State, visit https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/emergency/weather/hot/