Daylight Saving Time Ends, Daily Alternate Parking Begins This Sunday

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend.

Daylight saving time ends at 2:00 a.m., Sunday, November 1.

While many clocks will automatically adjust, some clocks will need to be set back one hour.

Also, in the City of Jamestown, Daily Alternate Parking will begin at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, November 1.

Jamestown Police reminds residents that vehicles should be parked only on the odd-numbered side of the street during odd-numbered days and only on the even-numbered side of the street during even-numbered days.

Sunday will be an odd-numbered day.

Daily parking alternates at 10:00 am each day. There is no grace period.