Deadline To File Tax Returns Is April 15

The deadline to file tax returns and pay any tax owed is midnight on April 15.

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance reminds taxpayers who are unable to file a completed return by the deadline can apply for an extension of time to file. An extension will provide more time to prepare and file your return, but not more time to pay any tax owed. Taxpayers must make full payment of the properly estimated tax balance owed when requesting an extension of time to file.

Taxpayers who mail their tax return or payment must have their envelope postmarked by the filing deadline, April 15, 2026, to avoid penalties and interest.

Before mailing, taxpayers should visit the NYS Tax Department and the IRS for the correct mailing address when submitting a paper tax return.

For more tax return mailing tips, visit Mail Your Tax Return with USPS.

The State Tax Department said taxpayers should consider the benefits of e-filing over a paper return. They said e-filing is safer, faster, and more efficient than sending paper returns through the mail.

Many taxpayers may be eligible to e-file their personal income tax returns for free with Free File or other free e-filing options found directly on the Tax Department’s website, www.tax.ny.gov. Additional free filing resources for qualifying taxpayers are available through GetYourRefund. Taxpayers should check their eligibility to see which free filing option is right for them.