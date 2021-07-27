WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Death of Chautauqua County Jail Inmate Being Investigated

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate of the County Jail. The Sheriff’s Office sent a release saying a 65-year old male began to have chest pains and difficulty breathing yesterday afternoon.

Correction Officers contacted Emergency Services, who transported the man to Westfield Memorial Hospital. He became unresponsive and died.

Due to new state laws, the Attorney Generals Office was notified and sent a Detective to the jail to further investigate. New York State Commission of Corrections has also been notified and will also conduct an investigation.

