Dedication Event Held for New Home of Chautauqua Adult Day Services

Community members gathered Friday to dedicate the renovated building that now houses Chautauqua Adult Day Services.

Chautauqua Adult Day Services Executive Director Frank Bercik said the agency is now located at 358 East Fifth Street, “In honor of Karen and myself, they’re dedicating the building. Karen Lucks is the Associate Director. We’re also going to be dedicating our activity room to Gerry Rocque, who has been our board president, a long time supporter, for as long as I’ve been here too. So it’s a building dedication, open house. We had the opportunity to consolidate our operations, being able to get this building donated from First Baptist Church, and had a collaboration of about seven funders help us raise enough money to do all the renovations.”

Bercik said the renovations cost around $280,000.

He added the agency offers a day program for older adults, “Our goal is to help older adults remain independent and at home. And at the same time, give caregivers a break. And that enables them to work, be able to have time to themselves, and things people take for granted, but once you’re in a caregiver situation caring for a loved one, there’s a lot of stress involved and it’s great. The participants enjoy themselves here, our caregivers get that break, and it’s a win-win situation.”

The Adult Day program offers nutrition, transportation, case management services and community recreation. For more information, call 665-4899 or visit www.seniordayprograms.com.