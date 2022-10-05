Deer Population Discussion to Continue in City of Jamestown

While a deer hunt will not take place in the city of Jamestown this year, the discussion of options to deal with deer overpopulation is back on the table.

Council member at large Randy Daversa said he had met with Council member at large Jeff Russell as well as Council members Andrew Faulkner and Brent Sheldon on the issue. He said they hope to have a formal meeting soon.

Russell said with deer hunting season starting October 1, it’s not feasible to do the hunt this year, “We’re not able to move that quickly with tags and get this together. So, we all knew that this was going to take place, to come up with a plan, if it’s approved, that it would be for next year’s season.”

Council member Marie Carrubba said in conversations with members of the community, there were recommendations on who should be included in the discussion group, “Corporation Counsel or another attorney about the liability to the city, having someone who is in favor of it (a hunt) from the community, someone who has other ideas as we had someone here last week who talked about other options. I think if we have a more inclusive group than just council members. And not just the hunters. I think last time we just had the bow hunting group.”

Daversa agreed his plan was to include various community members. Russell said there will be a notification for when the deer group meets next.

Council also discussed hours for trick-or-treating on Halloween with the consensus being to keep them at 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Council President Tony Dolce said there would not be a Halloween Fun Fest this year but that the Parks Department was looking at other options including a “trunk or treat.”