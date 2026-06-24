DiNapoli Wins State Comptroller Primary, Gies Wins 23rd Congressional District Primary

Incumbent Tom DiNapoli easily won the State Comptroller primary to be the Democratic candidate in November’s general election.

DiNapoli won with 61% of the vote against challengers Drew Warshaw who received 18% of the vote and Raj Goyle who received nearly 13% of the vote. DiNapoli will face Republican candidate Joseph Hernandez, who is a biotechnology entrepreneur.

In the 23rd Congressional District Democratic primary, Aaron Gies won with 13,462 votes compared to 5,188 votes by Kevin Stocker. Gies, who is a professor at St. Bonaventure University, will face incumbent Republican Representative Nick Langworthy.

In the town of Kiantone, Jennifer Schmitt won the Republican primary for Town Clerk against Sandy Volpe Jr. by a vote of 55 to 23. Schmitt will go up against Democrat Mary Cook in November. Current Town Clerk Kayley Dill is not running again.